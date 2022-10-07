Yo, everyone .. we are the Pugglez Brotherz .. just wanted to let you know we are ready to rock... View on PetFinder
Roosevelt
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Kenosha home that went on sale less than two weeks ago recently became a viral hit for its unique décor, selling just days later for above i…
A Trevor man is facing numerous felony charges after allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor.
The Kenosha Police Department is investigating a stabbing which reportedly occurred Sunday night in a south side mobile home park.
I scream, you scream and everyone at Scoops Ice Cream and Candy shop screamed for ice cream Saturday afternoon as the local shop attempted to …
A Kenosha man died in a single-car crash near Union Grove Sunday night; alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, the Racine County Sheriff's Office reported Monday afternoon.
A 28-year-old man is facing criminal charges for allegedly selling large amounts of cocaine laced with fentanyl in Kenosha.
A warrant has been issued for a former University of Wisconsin-Parkside student who is now charged with sexual assault.
A law enforcement pursuit of a vehicle reaching speeds over 100 mph ended with the arrest of a man wanted in an alleged suffocation incident a…
Missed the Culver's CurderBurger that lasted a matter of two hours last year at participating restaurants? The limited-edition novelty burger will return Oct. 12.
A Kenosha man faces numerous felony charges after allegedly distributing drugs from his home near a school.