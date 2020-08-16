Royce 50th anniversary

William and Judith Royce of Bristol will mark their 50th wedding anniversary on August 22. They have been Kenosha county residence for 45 years.

Bill and the former Judy Schultheis met in Waukegan while scoop ’n the loop when Bill’s first words were, “Hey Babe, you wanta marry me?” and they did three years later at Our Lady of Humility Catholic Church in Beach Park, Illinois on a warm summer’s day.

The couple have two children, Janis (Michael) Ashmus of Kenosha, Dr. Bryan (Elizabeth Miazga) Royce of Fond du Lac and four grandchildren, Jacob, Matthew, Eleanor and Anna.

Bill attended Carthage College prior to joining the U.S. Army, 173rd Airborne in 1967 and served in Vietnam. Upon returning he worked at Johnson Motors and later at Baxter Healthcare Corporation retiring in 2007. Judy worked for American Hospital Supply, Baxter Healthcare and later Cardinal Health retiring after 32 years. She later started her own marketing business serving companies around the country finally retiring in 2010.

Judy and Bill have traveled worldwide visiting many islands, European countries, China and Africa. They intend to celebrate their special occasion with family at one of their favorite islands, Turks and Caicos.

They say the keys to a successful, long-term relationship are communication, a good support group of family and friends and always saying “I Love You” with a kiss goodnight.

