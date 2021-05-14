 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rudy

Rudy

Rudy

Meet Rudy! This special guy was in the shelter since March. Due to that, he was pretty timid and not... View on PetFinder

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert