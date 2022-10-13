Rummage sale and craft sale at Prairie Ridge Senior Apartments to raise money for residents, programming

The doors to Prairie Ridge Senior Apartments will be open for the public to rummage through items that are part of a rummage sale on Saturday. The aim of the sale is to raise funds for senior activities and individual funds for residents.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., members of the general public are invited to shop, enjoy coffee and doughnuts in the morning and a $6 lunch in the afternoon at the main entrance of the property, 7900 94th Ave.

Prairie Ridge Senior Apartments is an independent senior apartment facility. As with other elements of the current economy, residents have seen rent increases.

"Everything else has gone up in price, but our seniors don't get a raise," said property manager Margie Petroff. "This is a way for them to raise extra spending money."

At the sale, residents can rent a table for $5 to sell their items. The money paid to rent the table goes toward funding senior activities and events put on by Prairie Ridge.

Interested members of the public are also invited to a craft sale at the same location on Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents will be offering their own homemade crafts, such as crocheted creations, during the event.

Other regularly scheduled events put on for residents include an annual Christmas dinner, which is a catered meal that is accompanied by a game or raffle and gift card giveaways, a Fourth of July potluck, a Valentine's Day pajama party and the occasional lunch ordered from local businesses.

The Christmas dinner was put on hold the past few years due to the COVID pandemic. Petroff said she is hoping to hold the Christmas dinner this year, though, and tries to make the cost of the meal affordable for the residents.

"It's important in senior complexes to create community because it's healthy for the residents," Petroff said. "This is one of the ways we bring the community together."