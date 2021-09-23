Run for it: Autumn race events in Kenosha

We can't run away from our troubles — or from the approaching cold and snow — but we can run in these fall events. (One run even includes a lumberjack show!)
Flannel Fest and Undie Run
The new Flannel Fest event at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten features the Jockey Undie Run, followed by the Timberworks Lumberjack Show. There will also be food trucks and a performance by The Brothers Quinn, a group playing bluegrass and Americana-style tunes.
It all starts at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 9 with the Undie Run, a 3K run/walk in the park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers.
The cost is $20 each for adults and $15 each for kids (age 12 and younger). Registration includes a pair of souvenir Jockey race undies, race beverage (beer, soda or water), other goodies and access to post-race entertainment.
The Timberworks Lumberjack Show starts at noon.
The race will not be timed with chips, but a clock will be available at the start and finish line.
About the undies: Wearing underwear over your clothing is allowed (modestly please, this is a family friendly event). Wearing ONLY underwear will NOT be permitted.
Funds raised at the event will help support the Jockey company's post-adoption services, like sponsoring a room makeover for a newly adopted child in Kenosha.
Sign up for the race at https://jkyundierun.givesmart.com/
Gobble, gobble!
The Kenosha Running Club is hosting the group's 42nd Annual Mayor's Turkey Day Run on Thanksgiving morning.
The event sets off at 9 a.m. on Nov. 25 outside the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.
The event, which missed 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, features a 10K run and a 2-mile run/walk.
The Turkey Day Run began in 1906 as a Thanksgiving Day morning tradition, although it was not always held annually and stopped in the early 1950s.
When the Kenosha Running Club formed in 1978, the race came back to life, growing into a popular event that draws nearly 3,000 runners, through good weather and bad.
The course runs along the Kenosha lakefront on city streets, bike paths and through parks.
Mostly level, the course splits at the one-mile mark of both the 2-mile and 10K routes, with water stops at miles 2 and 4 for 10K runners. Runners must be alert to traffic, as this is not a closed course. Marshaling for the 10K course ends 80 minutes after the start.
A link to register online can be found at www.kenosharunningclub.org.
You can also register in-person at the race packet pickup day, 3 to 8 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Public Museum.
There is no race-day registration.
The cost is $20 for adults and $15 for ages 14 and younger through Nov. 23. The last day to register is on Nov. 24, at the packet pickup day. The cost that day is $25 for adults and $20 for runners age 14 and younger.
Participants can also pick up race packets from 7:30 to 8:45 on race day (Nov. 25).
Note: Bicycles, roller and/or in-line skates and skateboards are NOT allowed on the course. Fruit and water will be available outside the Public Museum after the run for participants.
Hot Cider Hustle
The Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse, a Kenosha nonprofit group, is the beneficiary of proceeds from the Hot Cider Hustle 5K on Oct. 17.
The race starts and finishes at Eichelman Park, 6125 Third Ave.
The 5K course is entirely on paved streets and/or trails and takes runners along Kenosha's Downtown lakefront.
On Oct. 17, packet pickup is 7:15 to 8:15 a.m. The race starts at 8:30 a.m.
The course time limit for the 5K distance is one hour and 20 minutes. Road closures start 8:15 a.m. on Oct. 17.
The cost is $60 for in-person and virtual racing. The virtual racing option allows people to sign up and support the Hope Council but run the 5K distance on any day between Oct. 1 and Nov. 18.