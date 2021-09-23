Run for it: Autumn race events in Kenosha

There is no race-day registration.

The cost is $20 for adults and $15 for ages 14 and younger through Nov. 23. The last day to register is on Nov. 24, at the packet pickup day. The cost that day is $25 for adults and $20 for runners age 14 and younger.

Participants can also pick up race packets from 7:30 to 8:45 on race day (Nov. 25).

Note: Bicycles, roller and/or in-line skates and skateboards are NOT allowed on the course. Fruit and water will be available outside the Public Museum after the run for participants.

Hot Cider Hustle

The Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse, a Kenosha nonprofit group, is the beneficiary of proceeds from the Hot Cider Hustle 5K on Oct. 17.

The race starts and finishes at Eichelman Park, 6125 Third Ave.

The 5K course is entirely on paved streets and/or trails and takes runners along Kenosha's Downtown lakefront.

On Oct. 17, packet pickup is 7:15 to 8:15 a.m. The race starts at 8:30 a.m.

The course time limit for the 5K distance is one hour and 20 minutes. Road closures start 8:15 a.m. on Oct. 17.