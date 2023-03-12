Ryan Micksch of Grayslake, Ill., and and Mariah Heyden, of Kenosha, were united in marriage on Oct. 15, 2022, at River Club of Megquon.

Tayler Schaltz served as matron of honor, and Bailey Bennett was maid of honor. Bridesmaids included Maren Hoewisch, Becky Brothers, Maggie Heyden, Amanda Stokke, Isabella Heyden, Melissa Czarnecki, Alexandra Lueck and Kaylee Nicia. Brielle Heyden served as flower girl and Beau Heyden was ring bearer.

Derek Schaltz and Joshue Daniels each served as best man. Groomsmen included Jake Micksch, Cameron Heyden, Logan Heyden, Alex Mui-Nowak, Will Kleidon, Ian Reiling, Kevin Bohren and Ira Gooch.

Dustin Heyden, an ordained minister, served as officiant.

The bride is the daughter of Todd and Bette Heyden of Kenosha. She graduated from Tremper High School in Kenosha, and from the University of Wisconsin-Oskhosh with a degree in public relations and a minor in radio-television-film. She works in the Drop Ship Department at Uline.

The groom is the son of Steve and Beth Micksch of Grayslake, Ill. He graduated from Grayslake Central High School and attended Northern Illinois University in Dekalb, Ill. where he majored in accounting and minored in operations management. He is currently an accountant at Evoy Kamschulte Jacobs & Co. in Waukegan, Ill.

A reception was held at the River Club of Mequon. Following a honeymoon in Hawaii, the couple resides in Kenosha.