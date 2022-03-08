Salem School sets referendum info meetings, building tours

SALEM LAKES — Salem School plans to hold a series of referendum information sessions starting next week, each with a tour of the facility, to help inform voters in advance of the April 5 election.

The sessions, which will begin in the Large Group Instruction Room, accessible via the lobby on the Highway AH side of the building, will be held:

Monday, March 14 at 5 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 at 10 a.m. and at 1 p.m.

Tuesday, March 29 at 5:30 p.m. (prior to the regular School Board meeting).

District electors will see two referendum questions on the spring ballot, neither of which are anticipated to increase the tax levy. The financial impact of the two referendum questions would essentially equal/replace the impact of the Non-Recurring Referendum passed back in 2019, which expires at the end of this year.

The first question seeks authorization to exceed the state-imposed revenue limit by $1.5 million dollars annually for three years to allow the district to maintain programming, class sizes and retain staff.

A second question seeks $18.3 million for facility improvements aimed at updating the aging building.

The project is proposed to include:

Expand and remodel the 4K and 5K wing, adding two additional classrooms for each grade level and rooms for special education support.

Provide updated and expanded science labs and discovery/maker space areas in the middle school wing. Currently, there is no sixth-grade science lab.

Demolish the oldest section of the building that is not to code to be used for learning and would be cost prohibitive, district officials said, to make usable.

Improve playground areas.

Renovate interior rooms without windows for use by support staff professionals, special education programming and collaborative spaces.

Update classrooms in the fourth and fifth grade wing.

Make the entire building handicapped accessible.

Improve safety by installing automatic door locks, separation doors and indicators that alert staff if a door is propped open.

The district has also launched a Salem referendum website that includes a video defining the needs and answers to frequently asked questions.

