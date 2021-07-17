Sales tax revenues surge as retail, other sectors see shifts

Sales and use tax revenues in Wisconsin increased markedly in the first four months of 2021 when compared to the same period in 2019, another sign that economic activity is rebounding strongly from the COVID-19 crisis. Yet this revenue growth also shows notable shifts in key sectors that could have potential impacts on state and local finances.

A key component of the state’s overall robust revenue growth in 2021 is enhanced collections from its 5% sales tax. The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau, in its most recent estimate of state revenues for the 2021 fiscal year ending June 30, projected sales tax collections will be up 8.4% over the previous fiscal year — the most since 1984.

This analysis examines sales tax revenue trends in greater detail. We rely on data from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue on state and local sales and use tax revenues as reported by businesses on their returns to the state. For this analysis, due to the historically anomalous nature of the economy in 2020, we primarily look instead to the most recent comparable pre-pandemic period in 2019, a year that generally was marked by strong economic and tax revenue growth in Wisconsin and nationally.