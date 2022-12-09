Santa in a Shoe Box returns for 14th year

The 14th annual Santa in a Shoe Box is wrapping up this week with the final drop off day on Monday and a wrapping party on Thursday.

Drop off locations include Stinebrink's Piggly Wiggly, 7600 Pershing Blvd., Kenosha Unified Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St. and Stinebrink's Piggly Wiggly, 2801 14th Place.

The Education Support Center's hours for drop-off are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To contribute to the cause, simply fill a shoe box with new items for men, women, children, veterans and the elderly. There is no minimum value, but all items must fit in a shoe box to be eligible.

Unwrapped shoe boxes are accepted. Filler ideas include toys, coloring books, crayons, gift cards, socks, gloves, brushes, books, treats and anything to bring back a little joy into someone's holiday season. No toy guns. Donations of filler items are also greatly appreciated.

Shoe boxes should be labeled into one of the following age groups and gender for distributing: babies to age 2, ages 3 to 5, ages 6 to 8, ages 9 to 12, ages 13-17, adult male, adult female, senior.

Santa in a Shoe Box is a non-profit and completely volunteer-coordinated and operated. The cause is 100% community driven and would not exist without the willingness, generosity and creativity of our neighbors, local businesses and organizations.

Every donation is directly given back to recipients residing in our respective local communities. It's not about how many boxes we receive, rather the true meaning of Santa in a Shoebox is about unity, love, kindness and giving back.