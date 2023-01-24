Scholarship singing competition

BURLINGTON — The Riverport Chorus Diva Quest singing competition have chosen its contestants from the southeastern part of Wisconsin and northern Illinois high schools.

Students will compete for a $1,000 scholarship.

The chosen contestants are:

Athena Grimes, Norah Peregrin and Meredith Sullivan from Wilmot High School;

Kyleigh Buelow from Crystal Lake Central High School;

Serena Vasquez from Racine Horlick High School;

Emily Self from Antioch High School;

Maya O’Day Biddle and Xitzel Sepulveda from Whitnall High School;

Danielle Gibson from Libertyville High School;

Kendra Meyer from Westosha South High School.

The competition will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Burlington High School, 400 McCana Parkway. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The program will also include performances by the Riverport Chorus, “The Gebel Girls” and the 2020 Diva Quest winner Loriann Bowdish. Audience members will be able to cast their vote for their favorite Diva.

Tickets are $17 or $20 at the door. Children age 5 and under are free.

Tickets can be purchased at Nelson’s Mane Concern in Burlington, 262-763-5101 or by calling Sue Williams at 262-889-8146.