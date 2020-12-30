School districts report COVID-19 impacts

The instructional, staffing and funding impacts associated with the closing of Kenosha County schools last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic were released as part of a report issued Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

The DPI surveyed all 421 Wisconsin public school districts on the delivery of virtual instruction, staffing, school district expenditures, meal service to students and transportation among other pandemic-related impacts during the period from March 12 to June 30.

Act 185 required the DPI to send the report to the Wisconsin State Legislature by Jan. 1, 2021.

“The period when school buildings were closed throughout our state brought unprecedented challenges and magnified many existing inequities, as families rushed to find immediate solutions, and educators re-imagined their entire educational delivery model in the span of just a few days,” state schools Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor, said. “I am continuously amazed by the way our students, educators, and families have responded to daunting circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our state must continue supporting them and providing the resources and services necessary to ensure their needs are being met.”

Virtual instruction challenges