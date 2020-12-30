School districts report COVID-19 impacts

The instructional, staffing and funding impacts associated with the closing of Kenosha County schools last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic were released as part of a report issued Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
The DPI surveyed all 421 Wisconsin public school districts on the delivery of virtual instruction, staffing, school district expenditures, meal service to students and transportation among other pandemic-related impacts during the period from March 12 to June 30.
Act 185 required the DPI to send the report to the Wisconsin State Legislature by Jan. 1, 2021.
“The period when school buildings were closed throughout our state brought unprecedented challenges and magnified many existing inequities, as families rushed to find immediate solutions, and educators re-imagined their entire educational delivery model in the span of just a few days,” state schools Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor, said. “I am continuously amazed by the way our students, educators, and families have responded to daunting circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our state must continue supporting them and providing the resources and services necessary to ensure their needs are being met.”
Virtual instruction challenges
Nearly all school districts (97 percent) reported offering some type of virtual instruction during the period of school closures.
Districts that did not offer virtual instruction -- such as Paris School in Kenosha County, where access to Wi-Fi is lacking -- reported providing some remote instruction via non-digital means.
All districts reported barriers in delivering instruction effectively. Those challenges included: a shortage of reliable internet service; competition for internet resources from other family members; balancing at-home schooling commitments with employment; lack of experience with online learning platforms; caregiving and household responsibilities; and an absence of childcare solutions.
Staffing impacts
Districts were required to report the number of staff laid off directly as a result of the public health emergency. Most districts (82 percent) reported no layoffs, 6 percent reported layoffs of six to 20 employees, 6 percent reported layoffs of more than 20 employees, and 5 percent reported layoffs of one to five employees.
In Kenosha County, Salem School reported the layoff of two paraprofessionals. No other layoffs were reported by school districts throughout the county.
The DPI also asked districts to report the number of staff, by position type, who were reassigned to other work outside of their usual position and assignment during the public health emergency. According to the survey results, in Kenosha County:
- Brighton School reassigned four paraprofessionals.
- Wilmot Union High School reassigned four paraprofessionals.
- Salem School reassigned 12 teachers, 15 paraprofessionals and 5 other instructional staff members.
- Riverview School reassigned 7 paraprofessionals and 4 other instructional staff members.
- Wheatland Center School reassigned 6 paraprofessionals.
Financial impacts
Districts were also required to report the amounts by which expenditures were increased or reduced due to the public health emergency.
Statewide, districts reported both lower and higher expenditures in the 2019-20 school year than budgeted, with the “personnel” category accounting for the greatest increase in expenditures, followed by “food service.” The greatest decrease in expenditure reporting came in the “transportation” category, followed by “utilities.”
Notably, Kenosha Unified reported the following financial COVID-related impacts related as a result of the closure of schools in the spring:
- Kenosha Unified reported a utility savings of $313,109, a $720,000 savings related to transportation, and a $639,644 savings related to personnel.
- Kenosha Unified reported a $2,030,000 loss in food service revenue, resulting in a net loss of $403,000 despite a decrease in costs. For 2020-21, the net loss in food service is estimated to be $1,720,000.
School districts in rural Kenosha County did not report a significant savings in utilities, with some even reporting an increase in cost.
Food Service
Statewide, during the time of school building closures, districts across the state reported working with community partners to deliver and serve more than 24 million meals to students using the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s child nutrition programs.
In Kenosha County, for example, Wheatland Center School, which operates its own fleet of buses, delivered $24,473 meals to students’ homes during the closure and throughout the summer if they qualified for free and reduced-price lunch. Many other school districts offered meal pick-up for students who were learning remotely.
The entire report with a link to responses from all 72 school districts can be found at: https://dpi.wi.gov/policy-budget/2019-act-185-survey.