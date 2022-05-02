School news

Phoenix School
Savannah Jones won third quarter academic honors at the Kenosha Unified School District’s Phoenix School. She also had straight A’s.
UW-Whitewater
Matthew Bruzas from Salem, who is studying journalism at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, was among the honorees at the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association 2022 Student Awards for Excellence on March 5. Bruzas won first place in Television Sports Play-by Play for Warhawk Football vs. Central (Iowa) and third place for Television Sports Play-by-play for Warhawk Baseball Rallies vs. UW-Oshkosh.
Pig project grants
The Wisconsin Pork Association Youth Committee recently awarded $50 grants to help offset the costs of their upcoming 4-H and FFA swine projects to two Kenosha county area students: Bruce Funk of Sturtevant, and Nolan Maurice of Union Grove.