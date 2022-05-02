 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School news

Phoenix School

Savannah Jones won third quarter academic honors at the Kenosha Unified School District’s Phoenix School. She also had straight A’s.

UW-Whitewater

Matthew Bruzas from Salem, who is studying journalism at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, was among the honorees at the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association 2022 Student Awards for Excellence on March 5. Bruzas won first place in Television Sports Play-by Play for Warhawk Football vs. Central (Iowa) and third place for Television Sports Play-by-play for Warhawk Baseball Rallies vs. UW-Oshkosh.

Pig project grants

The Wisconsin Pork Association Youth Committee recently awarded $50 grants to help offset the costs of their upcoming 4-H and FFA swine projects to two Kenosha county area students: Bruce Funk of Sturtevant, and Nolan Maurice of Union Grove.

