School news

Phoenix School

UW-Whitewater

Matthew Bruzas from Salem, who is studying journalism at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, was among the honorees at the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association 2022 Student Awards for Excellence on March 5. Bruzas won first place in Television Sports Play-by Play for Warhawk Football vs. Central (Iowa) and third place for Television Sports Play-by-play for Warhawk Baseball Rallies vs. UW-Oshkosh.