Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The following Kenosha County area students have been named to the scholastic honor roll for the Winter 2023 term at Oregon State University: Christopher Pugh, of Kenosha, a senior studying psychology; Carly J. Rohn, of Burlington, a sophomore studying fisheries and wildlife science; and Zoe S. Zenner, of Burlington, a freshman studying biology.

Herb Kohl Foundation

Abigail Proctor of Pleasant Prairie has been named recipient of a 2023 Student Excellence and Initiative award as a Student Excellence Scholar by the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation.

Mariella Sanchez-Meldahl of Kenosha, who attends Lakeview Technical Academy, and Gabriel Johnson of Kenosha, who attends Kenosha eSchool, have been named recipients of 2023 Student Excellence and Initiative awards as a Student Initiative Scholar by the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation.

Dawn Clayton of Kenosha, who teaches at Hillcrest School, has been named a Teacher Fellow award recipient by the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation.