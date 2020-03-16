Schools and organizations offer bag lunches, tentative return dates during outbreak

All schools in Kenosha County have been closed due to the coronavirus.

Here's a look at other specifics related to the schools:

Kenosha Unified School District

All schools are closed until April 6, including eSchool.

There will be no virtual learning because "the district is not equipped to implement virtual learning at this time," district officials reported. "In addition, we have many families without access to the internet and/or technology necessary for virtual learning to occur. ... Online enrichment activities will be provided soon."

Bag lunches that also contain a breakfast snack for the following morning are available noon to 2 p.m. weekdays to any child 18 years old and younger. These may be picked up by parents/guardians; children do not need to be present. The sites for pickup are:

Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St.

Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St. (behind the building)

ELCA Outreach Center, 6218 26th Ave. (starting Tuesday, March 17)

Shalom Center, 4314 39th Ave.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 8760 37th Ave.

It has yet to be determined whether or not schools will be required to make up the lost days.