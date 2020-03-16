Schools and organizations offer bag lunches, tentative return dates during outbreak

All schools in Kenosha County have been closed due to the coronavirus.
Here's a look at other specifics related to the schools:
Kenosha Unified School District
All schools are closed until April 6, including eSchool.
There will be no virtual learning because "the district is not equipped to implement virtual learning at this time," district officials reported. "In addition, we have many families without access to the internet and/or technology necessary for virtual learning to occur. ... Online enrichment activities will be provided soon."
Bag lunches that also contain a breakfast snack for the following morning are available noon to 2 p.m. weekdays to any child 18 years old and younger. These may be picked up by parents/guardians; children do not need to be present. The sites for pickup are:
- Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St.
- Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St. (behind the building)
- ELCA Outreach Center, 6218 26th Ave. (starting Tuesday, March 17)
- Shalom Center, 4314 39th Ave.
- St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 8760 37th Ave.
It has yet to be determined whether or not schools will be required to make up the lost days.
Also unknown at this time is the status of high school graduation ceremonies and other such ceremonies.
Spring break is still scheduled for April 10-20.
All out-of-district travel is banned through July 31.
The district will continue to update staff and families as new information is received. Updates and changes can be found at https://www.kusd.edu/resources/covid-19-coronavirus-english.
West-end schools
Western Kenosha County schools closed Monday and are instituting virtual learning for students.
Central High School, Wheatland Center School, Lakewood School, Riverview School, Trevor-Wilmot School, Salem School, Paris School and Wilmot High School have set a tentative date of April 6 for students to return to school.
Brighton School and Bristol school will tentatively resume after April 13.
According to the Randall Consolidated School website, it will send out further information by Wednesday.
Trevor-Wilmot has created a schedule by last name for families to pick up materials and belongings on Tuesday. That schedule is available at trevorwilmotschool.net.
Wilmot Union High School will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for students to pick up personal items left in the building.
Individuals entering the building should:
- Enter using Door A (entrance by the high school office).
- Practice social distancing (remain 6 feet from one another).
- Gather items and leave the building in a timely manner.
- Continue the practice of maintaining healthy behaviors (cover your cough, wash your hands, stay home if sick).
Students who need a device to take part in virtual learning are asked to report to the high school between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday to be assigned a device. A student ID or identification number is required.
Free broadband for students
TDS Telecommunications will be providing broadband access to low-income individuals and/or families with children and college students for 60 days.
To verify eligibility for this offer, residents will be asked to provide documentation from qualifying programs. For more information, please call 1-888-287-8156.