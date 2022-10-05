Scoops falls short on world record attempt

After anticipation from community members and participants in the world record attempt to hold the world's largest ice cream social, owners of Downtown's Scoops Ice Cream and Candy shop fell short of their goal to bring in 964 people or more to partake in the effort.

In the end, a total of 663 people showed up at 5711 Eighth Ave. of the 1,500 people who had registered.

"This was the first time we tried to do this," said Scoops Owner Julie Soldenwagner. "We learned a lot."

Registration for the event closed after 1,500 people signed up within a week of the registration link being published. Organizers were concerned there would be an overwhelming amount of people if registration remained open. They were optimistic that there would be enough people in attendance even if all 1,500 registered people did not attend.

"I mean, that's a large number," Soldenwagner said. "We thought, 'If you have 1,500, you're definitely going to get 1,000 out of that.'"

Soldenwager said the next time an attempt is made, there would not be a cut off for registration.

"I don't think I would drop it, even if we got 5,000 people (registered) because they won't all show up," Soldenwagner said.

The biggest problem, Soldenwagner said, was the time to arrive was not specific for when the attempt would be made.

"(It was) written (that) it's 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. so people thought they could come later but ... needed everyone there," Soldenwagner said.

She will also consider providing entertainment to the next attempt for people who are waiting in line.

"I would like to do something like maybe have some live music or face painting for the kids or some other kind of fun stuff," Soldenwagner said. "Something for people to do other than just stand in line waiting."

Although the turnout did not beat the world record for world's largest ice cream social, Soldenwagner is thankful for everyone who attended the event on Saturday.

"We had a really great time, and I am so appreciative for all the people that did show up, because I think it's amazing," she said. "And I think everyone had a really good time."