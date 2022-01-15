Search warrant leads to felony charges against Kenosha man

The findings of a search warrant executed early last year has led to three drug-related felony charges against a 41-year-old Kenosha man.

Gerard C. Barnes, of the 4200 block of 60th Street, faces felony charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver THC and maintaining a drug trafficking place, along with a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The cocaine-related charge carries a possible maximum prison term of 15 years, plus 10 years extended supervision and a fine of $100,000, while the two other drug-related charges each carry a possible prison term of 18 months, plus two years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000.

If convicted of the firearm charge, Barnes could face a possible prison term of five years, plus five years extended supervision and a fine of $25,000.

In addition, each of the drug offenses allegedly occurred within 1,000 feet of a school, which could add five years in prison on each count.

According to the criminal complaint, officers with the Kenosha Police Department Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant Jan. 15, 2021, at the defendant's home and for his vehicle. During the search of his residence, police found a bag with 26.48 grams of marijuana in the living room, and in the southwest bedroom, located two bags that tested positive for a total of 18.33 grams of cocaine. In that same closet, police found a box of 10 mm ammunition, and underneath a bed, $4,980 in U.S. currency.

Police also seized a black Glock 29 10 mm semi-automatic pistol with a loaded magazine, along with a gun box that had two magazines loaded with 10 cartridges each.

