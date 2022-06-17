Second annual poetry in the park draws community members together to celebrate Juneteenth

On a bright, breezy Friday afternoon, Kenosha community members gathered at the Lincoln Park shelter for the second annual Poetry in the Park.

Poetry in the Park, which was presented through the group We Got Us, allowed for five poets to share their own work and recite other meaningful poems in honor of Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is a holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in 1865.

"My purpose, I will say for this event, is to really emphasize the importance of art and how powerful art can be as a form of protest," said Nyairy Daniels, who organized the event. "Through art, we can still protest and still do all of those things and celebrate our freedom through poetry."

This year's event featured five speakers and an array of vendors and refreshments.

Jadara Daniels, Nyairy's sister, was the first to speak as she recited Tupac's "The Rose That Grew From Concrete."

"I've been doing poetry for a few years now," Jadara said. "I just focused on things that are relatable to me in my culture, the black culture the black experience and things that I felt I connected with."

Aphrx Ashe, The Legend, presented a few of their own poetic works. This year was Ashe's second year reading poetry for the event.

"I think I did much better (than last year)," Ashe said. "(I was) more calm, because I came in here with the energy of love."

Ashe chose what to read this year based off inspiration they drew from the flyer.

"For the flyer they had a lot of the Juneteenth colors," Ashe said. "So I knew I had to say something about the culture, (and) as far as culture, I usually make it about something I'm feeling as it pertains to like what's going on current events, current culture (and) about my opinions or my views."

A crowd of roughly 40 to 50 people sat at the picnic tables to listen to each speaker, of which there were five in total.

Once each person was finished, Nyairy opened the floor to anyone else who wanted to speak. After some encouragement, Jadara grabbed the mic to share another poem titled "Formation" by Hannah Drake.

When the open mic session closed, a raffle for framed photos of famous Black figures alongside inspirational quotes took place. When all four framed photos were handed to the winners, Nyairy thanked her mom for her help, thanked the crowd for attending and encouraged everyone to enjoy the refreshments and visit the vendors lined along the side of the shelter.

"I feel like a lot of community events here are kid focused, kid friendly," Nyairy said. "I wanted this event to be family friendly, but not kid focused. I wanted to show that as adults, we can get out here and we can have a good time."

