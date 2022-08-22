 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Second arrest in 2021 Gurnee homicide case

A second suspect, Joey Gonzalez, in the 2021 fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Zion man near the Gurnee Mills Mall was taken into custody by Gurnee Police last week.

Gonzalez, a 25-year-old Vernon Hills resident, was arrested on Friday with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional fugitive Task Force after being located in Woodridge, Ill.

Gonzalez was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, second-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

On Nov. 27, 2021, a 26-year-old man was killed in a shooting near the Gurnee Mills Mall in the 6100 block of West Grand Avenue at approximately 2:10 p.m. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

In a release, the Gurnee Department of Police thanked the marshals for their assistance with the investigation.

Anyone with additional information about the case are asked to contact the police at 847-599-7000, or submit anonymous tips to the Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-222.

