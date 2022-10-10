Second-graders create their own "batty" mural at Whittier Elementary

Whittier Elementary second-grade students created their own mural during art enrichment time as part of a special project on Sept. 30.
The second-grade artists practiced mixing paint on a surface to create depth, collage techniques and working together as a group.
They read the book "Hey Wall" by Susan Verde and talked about how "murals" can make a place more beautiful. They also looked at the book "The Bat" by Elise Gravel and examined how Gravel uses facial expressions in her illustrations, which inspired their own bats!