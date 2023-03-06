A convicted sex offender is set to be released into Kenosha County on March 20.

According to the Kenosha Police Deaprtment, Alfonso Neave Jr., 71, will be homeless at the time of his release and must remain in Kenosha County unless authorized by Department of Corrections supervision.

Neave is a 5-foot-5, 170 lb. white male, with gray hair and brown eyes. Neave has tattoos on his left arm, a skull and a heart with a sword, and on his left wrist, left hand, left fingers and right arm.

Police state that Neave has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts and that he is not wanted at this time. Neave is not permitted to work or volunteer with minors, nor is he allowed to be present on school grounds without permission from the local school district.

Neave is a life registrant of the sex offender registry and will be on Global Positioning Satellite Tracking and 24-hour electronic monitoring. Neave must comply with lifetime sex offender registration requirements.

The department emphasizes in the release that “citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated.”

Additional information can be found on the Wisconsin Department of corrections Sex Offender Registry website at appsdoc.wi.gov/public.

