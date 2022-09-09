 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shaka Lee Heath

  • 0
Shaka Lee Heath

Shaka Lee Heath, 34, of Kenosha, faces charges for repeat sexual assault of same child (1t least 3 violations, first or second degree).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert