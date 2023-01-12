Shalom Center breaks ground on new 10,500 square foot addition

Shalom Center broke ground on a new, fully funded $2.4 million addition on Friday.

The 10,500 square foot addition, located at 4314 39th Ave., will serve as a community resource center, and provide a much needed warming and cooling shelter to the long-standing nonprofit. Shalom Center serves as the only homeless shelter and largest food pantry in Kenosha County.

“Breaking ground on our new building addition is another exciting and historic event for the Shalom Center,” said Andy Pitts, Shalom Center Board Chair. “This new building addition will allow Shalom Center to bring a much needed resource center to the community along with providing space for future growth.”

Case management along with washers, dryers, showers and food will be onsite. For those in need, the new facility will have professionals to help connect them with vital services.

“The new community resource center will enable people to get the services, the case management, the wrap-around services that they need to continue to make a better life for themselves,” said Tamarra Coleman, executive director of Shalom Center. “Individuals and families in our community often just don’t know where to go to get help. The new resource center will function as a one-stop shop.”

An anonymous donor is underwriting the $2.4 million addition.

“That is a person who believes in our mission, vision and goals,” Coleman continued. “We can’t thank that anonymous donor enough. Because of that commitment we are going to be able to help so many more people.”

The addition was designed by Kueny Architects and will be built by Bane-Nelson. Completion date is tentatively scheduled for July 2023.