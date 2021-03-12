Shalom Center, Newman land honors from archbishop

“We thank our nominators and the overall committee for thinking about us.”

The Shalom Center provides community support through three primary programs: the shelter, food pantry and soup kitchen. In 2020, it provided more than 22,000 nights of sleep for those in need.

In its food pantry last year, more than 1.4 million pounds of food were provided to families and individuals in need, including 1,200 boxes of food to low-income seniors per month.

The Soup Kitchen is the longest running nightly meal program in Kenosha County, according to the center’s biography provided for the ceremony. In 2020, the kitchen served more than 70,000 meals.

And all that happened the last 12 months in the midst of a global pandemic, but Coleman said the mission never wavered.

“When COVID-19 hit our community, the staff and I vowed that, no matter what happened, we were not going to close our doors,” she said. “We knew that our community members needed us, even more than ever, and we had to find a way to continue to serve.