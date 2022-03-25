This sweet girl Shauna Is a special mix of Golden Retriever and German Shepherd. That will take a beautiful girl... View on PetFinder
A Somers man was charged with felony possession of narcotics after being found unresponsive in a vehicle Tuesday night.
BRISTOL — The planned revitalization of the southwest corner of Highway 50 and I-94 — an eyesore for decades — will bring multiple restaurants…
A 36-year-old Kenosha woman is facing numerous criminal charges for allegedly brandishing a firearm at a man following an argument in the park…
The Kenosha Unified School District has released security camera footage of a Lincoln Middle School cafeteria fight that led to the resignatio…
Kenosha Unified School District enrollment is shrinking, and district officials anticipate a budget deficit in 2023.
Kenosha police officers took a 36-year-old woman into custody after she was accused of pointing a gun at a man following an argument in the pa…
The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash on the I-94 West Frontage Road Sunday has been identified as William J. Richardson, 43, of Bristol.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The village’s proposal to create a vibrant downtown for its residents and visitors alike has been pared down in residential…
Authorities found a maxi pad wrapper in a trash bag containing the infant in 2009. It was sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and came back with a DNA profile of Baby Theresa’s then-unidentified mother.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- An Illinois woman is in custody Monday following a village pursuit and crash of a vehicle reported stolen out of Chicago.
