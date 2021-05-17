Sheriff's department investigating gunfire at tavern

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident during which shots were fired during a fight outside BB’s Pub in Somers.

According to Sgt. David Wright, deputies were called to the tavern, 6215 Green Bay Road, at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Witness reported there was a fight in the parking lot and that someone fired a gun.

Wright said when deputies arrived most of the crowd had fled. They spoke to a woman who said she had been “jumped” in the parking lot, with witnesses saying someone had fired two shots during the fight, but no one had been struck by the gunfire.