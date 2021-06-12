Ship Ahoy with the Kenosha Community Sailing Center this weekend

The Kenosha Community Sailing Center will host a slew of outreach events Saturday and Sunday at the Kenosha Yacht Club designed to bring the community to the waterside.
Organizers are calling their weekend of family festivities “Ship Ahoy” and are hoping it turns into an annual event.
It begins with a Make-A-Gift arts & crafts extravaganza. Children will have a chance on Saturday to make presents just in time for Father’s Day. They will be able to decorate birdhouses, paint rocks, have their picture taken and adorn the frames, stamp cards, and draw and fill their own wildflower seed packets — ready for dads or anyone they love.
The cost is $12 per child and includes a child sailboat ride across the harbor (must be accompanied by adult). It will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dock party set
Then when the sun starts to set, the adult Dock Party will start. The Dock Party, sponsored by Lakeshore Pedal Tours and Z Auto Sales, will include live music by Revival-Not Your Uncle’s Cover Band and drink specials featuring the Club’s new “docktail” menu. There will be a dance floor, plenty of good food, and the cool breeze that blows off of the harbor at night.
Revival, which was born in Kenosha in 2016, will be playing from 7 to 10 p.m. There is no cover charge but donations will be appreciated and there will be cool items auctioned and a raffle with prizes. Lakeshore Pedal Tours, which operates the 13-passenger pedal bike hitting Kenosha streets this summer, has already donated a pedal tour and a lot of other businesses have donated prizes.
Proceeds from the Dock Party will help the Kenosha Community Sailing Center. KCSC has actively been trying to raise funds for a new safety watercraft and pedal boats. The pedal boats will be added to their kayak and stand-up paddle board rental operation.
Dakota Bossingham one of the owner’s of Z’s Auto Sales along with Asif Iqbal, are proud to support KCSC,
“Kenosha loves their lakefront and a good party. KCSC has been teaching kids to sail for years and is always promoting water safety around the harbor. As a proud father myself, I’m looking forward to the festivities! We will be bringing some classic muscle cars to showcase to please car enthusiasts. There’s a lot of lake cruise traffic up and down 51st Place, so we’re hoping they will stop to look at the cars and join the party.”
Family dance, BBQ
Then on Father’s Day Sunday, the sailing center will host a famiiy dance and barbeque from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The KCSC wants to celebrate dads and all the people who make a family strong.
The cost is $15 for adults and $12 for children. Mini-introductory swing dance lessons will be held every two hours. The lessons will teach everyone a few basic steps that they can do together and get everyone of every age up and dancing like pros.
Chef John Baker will be the grill master and the deejay will be playing a mix of kid-friendly songs. He will also be calling out special “Daddy-Daughter,” “Mother Son,” “Grandparent-Grandchild” and “whomever you call your family” to the dance floor throughout the day.
The Kenosha Community Sailing Center’s goal is to educate community members in the sport of sailing, water safety, conservation and promote awareness of and access to the Kenosha Harbor and Lake Michigan. It partners with the Kenosha Yacht Club (www.kenoshayachtclub.com) an organization that promotes safe boating, cruising, racing, and water recreation.
Members of the Kenosha Yacht Club will also be partaking in the weekend festivities by raising funds for the Hartley Family Youth Sailing Scholarship, which provides scholarships to youth interested in learning to sail.
For more information about the events, call 262 997-9343 or email info@kenoshasailing.org. The family fun events and the Dock Party will all take place at the Kenosha Yacht Club, 5130 4th Ave., Kenosha.