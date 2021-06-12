Ship Ahoy with the Kenosha Community Sailing Center this weekend

Proceeds from the Dock Party will help the Kenosha Community Sailing Center. KCSC has actively been trying to raise funds for a new safety watercraft and pedal boats. The pedal boats will be added to their kayak and stand-up paddle board rental operation.

Dakota Bossingham one of the owner’s of Z’s Auto Sales along with Asif Iqbal, are proud to support KCSC,

“Kenosha loves their lakefront and a good party. KCSC has been teaching kids to sail for years and is always promoting water safety around the harbor. As a proud father myself, I’m looking forward to the festivities! We will be bringing some classic muscle cars to showcase to please car enthusiasts. There’s a lot of lake cruise traffic up and down 51st Place, so we’re hoping they will stop to look at the cars and join the party.”

Family dance, BBQ

Then on Father’s Day Sunday, the sailing center will host a famiiy dance and barbeque from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The KCSC wants to celebrate dads and all the people who make a family strong.

The cost is $15 for adults and $12 for children. Mini-introductory swing dance lessons will be held every two hours. The lessons will teach everyone a few basic steps that they can do together and get everyone of every age up and dancing like pros.