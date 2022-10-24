Shoreland Lutheran recognized among 2023 Best Schools in America

SOMERS — Shoreland Lutheran High School has been named the Best Private School in Kenosha County according to Niche.com.

It also received the ranking of #1 Most Diverse Private High School in Kenosha County.

Niche, a platform connecting students and families with colleges and schools, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide.

While traditional rankings rely almost exclusively on metrics like test scores and academic performance, Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni, and parents — with quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities and more. The 2023 Best Schools rankings include 2,906 newly ranked public schools, 1,018 newly ranked private schools, and 547 newly ranked school districts.

According to last year’s state accountability report card, students at Shoreland Lutheran improved their state test scores at a faster rate than their Wisconsin peers with an overall growth score of 95.4 out of 100. It ranks Shoreland Lutheran as the #1 School Growth Score amongst all private choice schools in the state of Wisconsin.

Shoreland Lutheran earned five stars and a rating of “significantly exceeds expectations.” The top ranking growth rate also puts Shoreland in the top 3% of any public or private choice high school in the state of Wisconsin. The average state growth score was 66.

Additionally, Shoreland was recognized as a Project Lead the Way Distinguished High School. It was one of just 191 high schools across the U.S. to receive this honor last year for providing broad access to transformative learning experiences for students through PLTW [Computer Science, Biomedical Science, Engineering].

“We’re proud of our Shoreland family. Teachers, students, and families continue to work hard to build God-given gifts and talents through our student body,” said Michael Koestler, Shoreland Lutheran High School Principal.

“Some of the biggest decisions that parents face have to do with their children’s education,” said Luke Skurman, founder and CEO of Niche. “We strive to put as much power in their hands as possible so they can make informed decisions with confidence. Our 2023 rankings surface key insights and data points for parents everywhere to use in their school search. We’re honored that millions of families consider us a reliable resource during such a pivotal moment in their lives.”

As in previous years, the Best Schools rankings include categories for boarding, charter and magnet schools as well as schools for STEM and the arts among many others.

To learn more about Shoreland Lutheran High School, visit slhs.us or email info@slhs.us about the upcoming open house on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 from 5-7 p.m.