Siege of U.S. Capitol leaves local elected and party officials angry and speechless

False claims ‘sparked the scene’

“The false claims of election fraud and conspiracy theories bull-horned for months by President Trump and elected Republican members of Congress like Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson sparked the scene that took place at our U.S. Capitol, the seat of our democracy,” said Lori Hawkins, chair of the Kenosha County Democratic Party “The attack on our democracy that we saw (Wednesday) will not serve us as a nation.

“In order for our democracy to survive, it is crucial that we begin to find a way to walk the path into the future together. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will provide the leadership to begin, but it is up to each one of us to do our part.”

Zach Rodriguez was in Washington. D.C, just weeks ago on county business related to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The meeting was at the White House. The county supervisor and Kenosha County Republican Party board member said he felt a disconnect between what he was seeing on his television and what he had experienced just ahead of Christmas in our nation’s capital.

“I was in a state of utter disbelief. I have traveled at least once a year to D.C. for the past few years and it holds a special place in my heart. It’s a special place for most Americans, no matter what their party affiliation is.