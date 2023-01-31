SiFi Networks `huts' planned for operation this spring

SiFi Networks is preparing for the operation of three “huts” strategically placed throughout Kenosha to serve as conduits and to support the citywide fiberoptic network.

Each hut is capable of servicing 25,000 households with ultra-fast internet.

The hut locations are at:

• Nash Park, on the northwest corner at 56th Street.

• The city’s Transit Center at 4303 39th Ave., on the northwest side of the property just south of 42nd Street.

• The Brown Bank drive-through lot in Uptown, at 6200 24th Ave.

Jean Miller, SiFi Network's area manager, said operation of the huts is planned for this spring, contingent on approval by committees and the City Council in the coming weeks.

“We’re targeting for (as early as) March and I will be before you in a couple weeks presenting the drawing and the ground lease agreements,” Miller said.