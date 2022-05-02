Sisters Network Inc to hold women's health and resource fair in Kenosha on May 14

National breast cancer support group Sisters Network Inc. is hosting “Sisters Health Empowerment Day 2022,” a free women’s health program and health fair, at Gateway Technical College on Saturday, May 14.

From 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Madrigrano Conference Center, 3520 30th Ave., community health partners will participate in a mini-resource fair during the event by sharing important health resources.

Attendees can get free blood pressure and breast screenings offered by area nursing organizations Chi Eta Phi Nursing Sorority, the Racine/Kenosha Black Nurses Association and Nurses Effecting Change.

Guest speakers will give presentations highlighting the importance of self-advocacy and health empowerment.

Program highlights include Dr. Sonya Cooks, a member of the Gateway nursing faculty and the mistress of ceremonies for the event, Robin Gates, an assistant professor in the school of nursing at the Milwaukee School of Engineering, Gale Johnson, director of Wisconsin Well Woman Program at the Wisconsin Department of Health services and Dominique Pritchett, of the Beloved Wellness Center.

Chef Marvin Jones, in partnership with Healthy Eating Active Living of Milwaukee, will be serving refreshments, and guests will receive door prizes.

Registration is required for the event.

To register online, guests can go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/she-day-2022-sisters-health-empowerment-day-registration-312138152617.

SNI has supported African American women across the country for 25 years, opening a Southeast Wisconsin chapter in January 2021 to serve Northeastern Illinois, Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee communities.

Chapter membership includes breast cancer survivors, caregivers, nurses, doctors, educators and other supporters who have lost loved ones to breast cancer.

SNI is committed to increasing local and national attention to the devastating impact that breast cancer has in the African American community.

SNI was founded in 1994 by Karen Eubanks Jackson, a 27-year and four-time breast cancer survivor. Today, SNI is the largest and only national African American breast cancer survivorship organization in the United States and a leading voice in the fight against breast cancer in the African American community.

Sisters Network Inc. national headquarters is in Houston, Texas. The organization has over twenty survivor-run affiliate chapters nationwide in Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.