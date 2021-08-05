Slow-speed chase that led authorities for five miles along the interstate leads to felony charge against Illinois woman

A report of a vehicle traveling at 20 mph on the interstate and driving erratically led to a five-mile pursuit Tuesday and a felony charge against a 60-year-old Park City, Ill., woman.
Kathleen L. Morrow is charged with a felony count of fleeing an officer, along with misdemeanor counts of drunken driving second offense and operating with a prohibited alcohol content.
The felony charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison.
Morrow made her initial appearance in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Wednesday and remains in the County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond imposed by Commissioner Loren Keating. She is due back for a preliminary hearing Aug. 12, at 9:45 a.m.
According to the criminal complaint, an officer was on the scene of an accident at 7:06 p.m. on Interstate-94 and Highway C when dispatch reported that a caller was behind a vehicle northbound that was traveling at 20 mph and swerving all over the road.
The officer attempted to stop the vehicle when the defendant applied the brakes, continued to weave within its lane and slowed down to about 5 mph. The vehicle then accelerated to about 50 mph as it approached Highway 50, and the speed from there “fluctuated between 45 and 65 mph.”
At least five police vehicles with lights and sirens activated were involved in the pursuit, the complaint states.
During the chase, a semi slowed down in front of Morrow’s Toyota, and police reported she put on her left turn signal, went around the semi and returned to the original lane at about 50 mph.
Police spoke to the 911 caller, who said the defendant appeared to be sleeping as she drove, so the caller honked her horn to try and wake her up.
The pursuit, which covered about five miles, ended at Highway 142. Police stated that as Morrow exited the vehicle, she staggered slightly, was unsteady on her feet, had bloodshot and glossy eyes and a moderate odor of intoxicants.
An empty bottle and an almost empty bottle of cooking sherry were found in the defendant’s vehicle.
Morrow told police she was coming from her downtown office in Chicago and believed she was in Park City, Ill., where she lives. She admitted to drinking a bottle of cooking sherry. She stated she was unaware police were behind her and did not hear any sirens.
The defendant showed signs of impairment on all three field sobriety tests, the complaint states, and she registered a 0.21 blood alcohol content at the County Jail.