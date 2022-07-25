Snap Fitness to hold grand reopening July 30

Snap Fitness in Kenosha has new franchise owners in Andre and Rebecca Adams, site improvements and is set to welcome the community.

A grand reopening is planned for Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5506 75th St. It will feature free samples from sponsors such as 1st Phorm, Legendary Foods and Titan Medical Center, sign-up incentives for members and non-members, and free training from athletes.

“We’ve actually got our athlete team that I coach coming in hosting live workouts for free that day, so they’ll be able to join to train with very high end athletes and professionals in this space,” Andre Adams said. “So that’s a big part of it, but also fun for all ages for the kids.”

The couple became official franchise owners July 1 and have added changes to the gym, such as expanding the size and equipment, fixing vending machines and card scanners, adding an InBody scanner, adding a sauna and tanning bed and adding a protein on tap machine, which allows users to dispense a protein shake or pre-workout supplement at the push of a button.

“I mean part of it is convenience, but the other part is just making sure your members have access to the best result possible,” Andre said, “because if they’re not doing those things, they’re probably not going to get results.”

As a minority-owned business, they both value diversity and inclusion in their business.

“With us being minority women-owned I think it’s even more welcoming,” he said. “We’re reaching different demographics.”

Adams’ interest in fitness began when he began competing in power lifting competitions after a friend of his dad recommended a power lifting competition to him.

“I didn’t know anything about power lifting,” Andre said. “I take the flyer — no training at all — I go in that Saturday and I clean house.”

From there, his power lifting journey led him to bodybuilding, in which the “physique” category caught his attention. “Within five months, I ended up turning professional winning a national show,” he said. “From there, sponsorships are just rolling in, there’s money coming in and people want you to coach them, so that’s how this big snowball kind of started.”

The couple met through their shared interest in fitness.

“I had just recently competed in the Mr. Olympia when we first connected ... I did the Arnold Schwarzenegger show that same year, and that was like our first kind of connection,” he said. “She was still pretty fresh off the National Physique Committee stages herself and from there, you know, we just kind of hit it off.”

Adams’ background is in mechanical engineering, which he worked in for years before creating his own engineering firm a year and a half ago. He has also been conduction online fitness coaching for the past 10 to 15 years.

“A lot of people actually would come to our home gym, and you know, we train them there or through partner gyms,” he said. “And it was to the point where we’re like, ‘Alright, we just need our own place.’”

Their biggest challenge in opening a gym was finding a new place, which eventually let to them buying the business.

The couple want a welcoming environment for all gym-goers.

“Gyms as a whole are very dependent on the culture, because you have some really good gyms that have immaculate equipment, amenities (and) services, but they lacked the culture where it’s not a very welcoming environment,” he said. “So that’s one big thing that we harp on here is community engagement.”