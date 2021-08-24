Snap-On timeline

A look back at 100 years of Snap-On

• 1920 — Joseph Johnson, an engineer from Milwaukee, and his co-worker, William Seidemann, a manufacturer, form the Snap-On Wrench Company in Milwaukee. Johnson developed an idea with a five unique handles and 10 sockets that snapped on interchangeably, known as "Five do the work of 50," that launched the company.

• 1920 — Johnson and Seidemann join forces with Stanton Palmer and Newton Tarble to market and sell their product. The founders have their salesmen lay out the tools on green felt, as if they were as precious as surgeon's knives, implying if mechanics used Snap-On tools, they would "declare they were doing something special."

• 1930 — Snap-On moves its operations from Milwaukee to Kenosha. To date there have been 15 additions to the facility at 2801 80th St.

• Snap-On calls on 250,000 vehicle repair shops and nearly one million technicians using 3,500 franchised vans just in the United States.

• Snap-On has $3.6 billion in revenues, is an S&P 500 Company with a current market cap of $12 billion.

• Snap-On has 13 factories in the United States: three in California and one each in Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Michigan, Tennessee and Wisconsin. There are 12,500 company associates worldwide.

