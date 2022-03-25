So many memories from my time at 315 Broad Street

It's hard to believe it will almost have been 27 years since I first stepped foot in the building at 315 Broad Street.

A lifetime ago almost.

But when I look back at that first day, June 1, 1994, when I joined the staff at the Lake Geneva Regional News for my first post-college job as sports editor/photographer, there are so many more reasons to smile than not.

The next nearly 15 years I spent working as the sports editor/photographer there were filled with many highs, some lows, some amazing memories, and the building of so many relationships, some that still exist to this day, even though I'm now 50 and no longer 22.

When my former colleague Steve Targo, who still works for the Regional News, reached out with a request from current Editor Stephanie Jones to ask if I would write a column about my time there to coincide with the paper's upcoming 150th anniversary, it didn't take long to say "yes."

Seems like yesterday the staff was in full-out scramble mode to put together the 125th.

Where do I begin?

Back in the day, and certainly I'm dating myself now, putting together a newspaper looked completely different than it does now. We used MacIntosh "classics," complete with little hard disks, along with tools that fellow old-time newspaper people will appreciate.

We had exacto blades to make those fine cuts around photographs, light tables to help us physically layout the paper, and we actually had a working dark room for real glossy photographs that were secured onto the page with a splash of glue.

The current readers of this paper and many others probably can't relate to that process, but it was at the root of my first days in the profession. Things have most certainly changed so drastically in 2022.

And the internet? I remember when we first got access to the world wide web ... right down to sharing one line among the entire newsroom! Oh those were the days indeed!

But in a lot of ways, those old days are missed just as much as the new way of doing things are embraced. That's how I got my start after all.

One very odd nuance that I needed to adjust to was the direction from the former owner, the late Donald Bearder, that the sports editor position also came with a delivery driver position as well one day a week.

I remember asking myself how I earned a college degree, secured my first job, and here I was driving the company van around every Wednesday to drop off papers that I had helped fill with content. And that wasn't the end of it, the entire staff, including sometimes even our advertising sales people, would oftentimes "stuff" the inserts into the paper every Wednesday morning.

Although, there was some comedy to it, since I once had a paper route as a young boy, and here I was, delivering newspapers once again!

It was odd for sure, but when you work at a small weekly publication, there isn't any job that doesn't have to be done, by everybody.

The hours were long, and the pay was, well, what you would expect to start with at a weekly newspaper in 1994. But we certainly had our share of fun and hijinks along the way ... some that would make current Human Resources people cringe (where else can you hide a beer in the soda machine and just wait for someone to get it instead of a Diet Coke?), and we'll just leave most of those in my brain and out of print.

An eclectic staff

I'd be remiss in a memory column if I didn't think back to those co-workers I had back then and spend some time talking about them.

The reason for the job opening back then was former longtime editor, the late Doug Elliott, had decided to go into semi-retirement, which meant the promotion of Dennis Martin to managing editor and a place on the staff for a newbie, who would be me.

I'll be forever thankful that Doug, Dennis, Don Bearder and his son, Doug, gave me a chance right out of college to move to "Little Chicago," as Lake Geneva long has affectionately been known.

Doug was a one-of-a-kind newspaper guy, who had ink in his veins for his entire life. He definitely showed me the way in our time together, and even though we lost touch long before his eventual passing, my memories of Doug and the impact he had on my life will never go away.

Then there was our graphic artist guru Michael Reinsissel, who sadly passed away far too young. But Michael was one of the most dedicated people I've ever come across in my 50 years on this planet. He worked tirelessly and was self taught in an occupation that normally requires formal training to be successful.

But Michael didn't need that. He excelled in his work, and he balanced plenty in his duties there, and I have so many fond memories of our time together. Attending his funeral service after his unexpected death was a sad moment for sure, as so many of my former co-workers were in attendance. I think about Michael often. He was a special person who gave everything he had to that newspaper for so many years.

There's so many more as well. Current GM Rob Ireland, who now has a corner office here in Kenosha, was a reporter during my time there. We brought Steve Targo on as a reporter, and he has taken on the Resorter publication, a longtime centerpiece of the Regional News, and continues to excel doing something he loves.

We had our janitor/delivery driver, the late Jimmy Bolla, one heck of a character who I really enjoyed meeting. Jimmy was a diminutive person in stature, but even at his age when he joined us, would work tirelessly day-in and day-out, and we all had fun knowing him.

Duane Hove and Bill Clark were the anchors of the advertising department back then. Duane just recently retired, and Bill, who enjoyed the finer things in life and had the personality to match, passed away several years back. There was longtime secretary/community writer Glenda Hill, Sue Hinske, Peter Alonzo, Brian Huffman, Lisa Seiser, Tim Court, Jon Bemis, Sunny and Jessica Franzene, Alex Hinske, Tammy Dunn ... so many names, and I know I'll forget someone.

But every single one of them were part of my overall story there, and everyone, whether good, bad or indifferent, made some kind of an impact.

The characters I had the pleasure of working with made my time there so very special. We came from all walks of life, all backgrounds, made Lake Geneva and the surrounding areas our home, and once a week, would put out a publication the community could be proud to call its own.

Memories, lots of memories

When Steve and Stephanie asked me to write this column, so many real sports moments came flooding back, and there were plenty.

But how many people can say on the first week of their job, they were covering a high school state champion? I wasn't on the job for even a handful of days when the Badger boys golf team brought home the gold in June of 1994.

I can still remember going to a ceremony at Hillmoor Golf Course, and having never even met any of the kids or coaches, suddenly handling a pretty major story in a town like Lake Geneva. It was an amazing tale for the Badgers, coached by George Steffen and Jim Gaugert, and the team that included Adam and Drew Allen, Todd Ballje, Tim Fitzgerald and Brad White.

As I go through the memory bank, there are so many other moments, and I'm going to forget plenty to be sure. I remember meeting my boyhood idol, former Milwaukee Brewers great Robin Yount, that first summer in Lake Geneva. And in my last week there, had the chance to interview him again, and the fact that he remembered me is something I still can't believe.

There were countless run-ins with celebrities as well. For several weeks, Green Bay Packers visited Champs Sports Bar and Grill, and for a sports nut like myself, that was heaven, the chance to meet those athletes, chat with them and then write about them ... and I got paid to do so!

Even former Packers coach Mike Holmgren and I were on a first-name basis for a few years. And then there was the chance to meet a real-life legend in Reggie White, who was at Grand Geneva one day to play golf. There I was, sitting within a few feet of one of the all-time greats doing an interview. Another crazy, great memory for sure.

Aside from the celebrities, there were so many other local sports memories. Getting to cover the Badger boys basketball team at the 1999 WIAA State Tournament was an exceptional experience, but also gut wrenching at the same time when they lost in the semifinal to Adams-Friendship on a last-second tip-in.

I added "gut wrenching" there, because when you work in a small town, even though you're in the media, it's almost impossible not to at least secretly root for the teams you cover. One of my long-lasting great memories of my time there are the dozens upon dozens of connections I made with the kids and coaches I covered, many of whom remain great friends to this day.

So sitting in that interview room with Coach Jerry Stelse was not easy after the Badgers had at least a silver ball in their grasp. That was an amazing day, though, to see the turnout from Lake Geneva to cheer on their high school team.

As a side note, one of those starters that day, Jake Erbentraut, later became my boss as head coach/assistant coach with the Wilmot boys basketball program. You just never know the twists and turns that life will take!

There were others, too ... the Badger volleyball team's first-ever trip to state ... the five straight years the Williams Bay volleyball team went to state, including three consecutive championships ... being part of the coaching staff at Williams Bay that won a state softball title in 2007.

And the list goes on and on.

It wasn't just sports, either, as there were plenty of news events that I had my hands in. My first winter on the job, I suddenly had a homicide to cover right on the lakefront, when a murderer by the name of Steven Crusan broke into a house and brutally killed an elderly woman. I was in court that day for his sentencing, and still get chills when I think about that particular case.

There was the first-ever color photograph that appeared in our paper, taken by me late one night when a fire hit Chapel on the Hill on the outskirts of town. There were nearly 15 years of Williams Bay School and Village Board meetings, admittedly, my least favorite things to cover. Basically, everyone there had their fingers in everything. That's what makes community journalism what it is.

So many years later now, the memories just continue. Lake Geneva was where I cut my journalistic teeth, where I learned how to be a professional writer, where I put my roots down for 15 years until a house fire uprooted me back in 2014.

And even though I've long moved on from 315 Broad Street, every time I'm back in town and drive past that building, I smile, because my time there meant so much in so many different ways. Aside from the work, I built so many friendships outside of the newspaper, and even though I've since moved on, nothing can take those away.

That's a special place right there on Broad Street. Always has been. Always will be.

Congratulations on your 150th anniversary! If I live to be 100, I'll be here for the next one. If not, it will have been a heck of a run!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.