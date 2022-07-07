Society's Assets awards $5,000 in scholarships

Society’s Assets presented four scholarship awards at the Society’s Assets Wine & Beer Tasting on June 20th at the Civil War Museum in Kenosha.

The recipients are students with disabilities, seeking post-secondary degrees and residing in the agency’s service area that includes Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties.

The judges were impressed with the accomplishments of the applicants who excel in many areas, including academics, music, fine arts, sports and community service. They recognize the achievements of all of the applicants and are proud to assist the scholarship recipients in reaching their higher education and career goals.

Judging was based on academic record, extracurricular activities, personal essay and recommendations.

Scholarship recipients include Mariana Barranca, Ryan Flitcroft, Ava Knaus and Melanie Mata.

Barranca is a graduate of Craig High School in Janesville and is enrolled at the University of Wisconsin--Whitewater to being legal studies.

Flitcroft is a 2022 graduate of Delavan-Darien High School and is enrolled at Gateway Technical College to study computer science.

Knaus is a 2022 graduate of Case High School in Racine and is enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-- Eau Claire to student communication.

Mata is a 2019 graduate of Walden III High School and is attending Gateway Technical College seeking a degree as an IT computer support specialist.