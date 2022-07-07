 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Society's Assets awards $5,000 in scholarships

  • 0

Society’s Assets presented four scholarship awards at the Society’s Assets Wine & Beer Tasting on June 20th at the Civil War Museum in Kenosha.

The recipients are students with disabilities, seeking post-secondary degrees and residing in the agency’s service area that includes Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties. 

The judges were impressed with the accomplishments of the applicants who excel in many areas, including academics, music, fine arts, sports and community service. They recognize the achievements of all of the applicants and are proud to assist the scholarship recipients in reaching their higher education and career goals. 

Judging was based on academic record, extracurricular activities, personal essay and recommendations.

Scholarship recipients include Mariana Barranca, Ryan Flitcroft, Ava Knaus and Melanie Mata.

Barranca is a graduate of Craig High School in Janesville and is enrolled at the University of Wisconsin--Whitewater to being legal studies.

People are also reading…

Flitcroft is a 2022 graduate of Delavan-Darien High School and is enrolled at Gateway Technical College to study computer science.

Knaus is a 2022 graduate of Case High School in Racine and is enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-- Eau Claire to student communication.

Mata is a 2019 graduate of Walden III High School and is attending Gateway Technical College seeking a degree as an IT computer support specialist.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlington July 4 fireworks postponed

Burlington July 4 fireworks postponed

The City of Burlington's July 4 fireworks have been "postponed to a later date," the city said Monday afternoon, due to safety concerns related to expected storms.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert