Somers public notification rules getting review

SOMERS — Rules related to ensuring public participation when developers request amendments to the Somers Comprehensive Plan will be reviewed by the Village Board Tuesday.

At a work session set for 5:30 p.m. at the municipal hall, 7511 12th St., the board will discuss adopting public participation procedures. The rules are being reviewed as part of the update of the Comprehensive Plan required every 10 years under state statute.

The village has been working with the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission since September on the update.

It lays out the steps the village should take to inform the public about any amendments that are suggested to the Comprehensive Plan. Many of these steps were already incorporated into village policy under the Comprehensive Plan adopted in May 2015.

The proposed, three-part process spells out public notification policy, establishes optional public informational meetings and details when public hearings are required for Comprehensive Plan Amendments.

It calls for background material on proposed amendments to be available for public review and for electronic copies to be posted on the village website. Also, the Village Board, at its option, may schedule public information meetings to be held prior to the required public hearing.

The Somers Plan Commission, which will make a recommendation to the Village Board to approve, deny, or modify the proposed amendment, will hold a public hearing on the proposed amendment to the Comprehensive Plan.

When rezoning is also required, the Village Board may allow a combined hearing on both if it is acceptable to the applicant. In such cases, the notice will state the proposed rezoning will also be considered at the hearing and two notices, published one week apart, will be required.

Under the proposed rules, the Village Board may also approve additional public participation plans, including the formation of advisory committees, the use of public opinion surveys and other options to obtain public input on a proposed plan amendment.

