Somers Village President George Stoner said there has been plenty of completed and ongoing projects to celebrate in the past year, from infrastructure to new developments and more.
“I am so happy of all the advancements on making Somers a better place to live and to continue a great tax base,” Stoner said. “I have never signed so many tax refund checks as I have this year and that is because we were able to increase our tax base and reduce our overall tax burden.”
He listed a host of projects, including:
- Sewer and water projects west of the divide were substantially completed. This included sewer and water main to the I-94 corridor, a new sewer lift station, and a water transfer station.
- Finished and levied the special assessments for sewer and water west of the divide.
- The sewer-lining project in the Sheridan Road Corridor was substantially completed in 2022.
- The water main project in Sheridan Road was completed in 2022. This project also included repaving all the side roads in the corridor.
- The Seventh Street Lift Station and Seawall Lift Station were both completely rehabbed in 2022.
- The 2022 capital improvement projects included two major stormwater projects. The project consisted of installing a new storm sewer on 12th Avenue and replacing a storm sewer pipe from 56th Avenue to the Pike River. These were substantially completed in September.
- In March, the board awarded the bid for the Seventh street and 22nd Avenue water main relay construction project, funded by ARPA money and substantially completed in April
- In May, the Village Board awarded the bid for the 2022 Roadway Improvements Program, 5000 block of 22nd Street Green Bay Road, Fourth Street, 49th Avenue, Fifth Place, and 28th Avenue from First street to termination. This project was substantially completed in July.
- In September the board awarded the engineering work for Neumiller Phase II project, included i the 2022 CIP.
- In late 2021, the Village approved a developers agreement with Becknell Industries to build a 795,000-square-foot warehouse/industrial building. This would be phase I of their proposed projects. Phase II includes a concept plan for buildings on approximately 82 acres immediately north of Phase I, and indicates the possibility of two additional buildings totaling approximately 900,000 sq. ft. feet. Phase I is now vertical and making great strides towards completion in 2023.
- In late 2021, the Village approved a developer’s agreement with HSA Acquisitions to build a 905,000-square-foot warehouse/industrial building off of CTH S. Grading has begun and walls should go vertical in 2023.
- In early 2022, First Industrial informed the Village of their plans to bring a third 450,000-square-foot building to their First Park 94. The project was approved in May and is now vertical and enclosed.
- In June, the Village approved a developer’s agreement with Flint Development to bring a 1.9 million-square-foot warehouse/industrial project located west of I-94. The project would bring three buildings totaling 1.9 million sq. ft. of warehousing/manufacturing space. This the first project to be approved in the Paris/Somers Growth Area. They have begun earthwork.
- In October, the Village approved a developer’s agreement with Stream Realty to build 935,000-square-feet of warehouses/industrial buildings on 38th Street. Phase I would bring a 612,252-square-foot building. Phase II would bring two smaller buildings.
- In May, the Village approved a Chipotle Mexican Grill Restaurant in Somers Market Center. This project is now under construction.
- In 2022, new a multi-tenant building anchored by Taco Bell received occupancy and as well as a Dunkin Donuts.
- A Mister Car Wash was approved, and Development Agreement is in their possession.
- The new Bobcat dealership in the Somers/Paris Growth area was approved in October.
- Carthage College’s new Facilities Operations Building on 17th Street and Sheridan Road was approved in September. The building is now under construction.
- The Kwik Trip Travel Center at the Highway S exit of I-94 held its grand opening in August. The 12,000-square-feet convenience store is the largest Kwik Trip in the state. It features 10 fueling stations, 120 stalls for truck parking, nearly 100 parking spaces, showers and laundry facilities and a certified scale for trucks.
- The Pritzker Archives & Memorial Park Center main building is now enclosed and should open up to the public by late 2023 or early 2024 according to Pritzker officials. The concept plans for Midwest Firearms Education and Training Center, which will include an indoor firearms range will be reviewed in October.
- The Savannah at Pike Creek multi-family project began their utility work in 2022. They are now currently mass grading their site.
- Diamond Estate of Somers’, LLC, formerly BluePaint Development LLC, multi-family project on Sheridan Road was approved in April.
- In February, Engineer Doug Snyder and Administrator Peters met with DNR staff to review the proposed approval of our Water Diversion application. Our application was formally approved on February 23rd.
- After almost two years, the Village received the PSC’s as to the rates that will be required by the PSC. The PSC determination is that the overall rate increase must generate an additional $415,322 in revenue. This represents a 35.68% increase in the overall existing rates. The rate set by the PSC also factors in a reasonable net rate of return of 5.6%. The rates took effect in June. Resident’s were notified through website posts, our newsletter, and a direct mailing to customers.
- Upgrades to the office space in Village Hall continued in 2022. New furniture was installed in the Clerk/Treasurers’ office. This allowed the current furniture to be used to create a new Municipal Court Office. In late 2021, the lobby was repainted. In 2022 our new Somers mural was installed in the lobby, as well as carpeting.
- The Village continues to work with eCode.. The eCode is more user-friendly way to access our municipal codes.
- Staff continued to work with Brightly Software, formerly Dude Solutions, to implement our Public Works/Utilities software package. This package is now being implemented by Public Works staff.
- In 2022, the Village contracted to update their GIS/GPS system. Aryes has completed the fieldwork and now working Baxter Woodman to verify the data.
- In 2022 Trustee Jackie Nelson and Administrator Jason Peters began work on our Zip Code Boundary Review submission to the Postal Service. Peters reached out to several communities around the country that have been through this process. The resolution will be brought to the board in October. The Village also hopes this can be accomplished through federal legislation.
- In 2022 the Village took possession of our MERV/brush fire truck and ambulance for the Fire Department.
- The Village worked with Ehlers on the issuance of our 2022A borrowing. This borrowing was for the Becknell Offsite Water Main Project and for the First Park 94 Phase II water main project.
- Trustee Karl Ostby and staff worked together to present the Village’s first ever investment policy. Based on the passage of this policy, Ehlers was engaged as our financial advisor to earn greater yields on our investments. Monies were transferred in December and the policy is now in effect.
- The Village renegotiated their contract with Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement services in 2023. Their contract was approved in October
- The Village has negotiated with Somers Firefighter/EMT Employees Local 4831, IAFF over the past year. Their contract was approved in December.
- A new contract was executed with Kenosha County Planning and Zoning.
- Administration brought on a new Clerk/Treasurer, Accounting Manager, Accountant I, Clerk I, Assistant to the Administrator and Public Works I.
- Negotiated and executed new Administrator Contract.
- In March the tax settlement with Sam’s Club and Walmart to resolve litigation regarding property tax assessments and to resolve potential litigation over 2020 and 2021 property tax assessments was approved.
- Obtained $1,066,927 General Obligation Promissory Notes for Becknell Offsite Water Main Project and for the First Park 94 Phase II.
- The 2023 Budget was brought presented and approved in timely fashion. Proposed mill rates were accurate.