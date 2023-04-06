Somers Village President George Stoner said there has been plenty of completed and ongoing projects to celebrate in the past year, from infrastructure to new developments and more.

“I am so happy of all the advancements on making Somers a better place to live and to continue a great tax base,” Stoner said. “I have never signed so many tax refund checks as I have this year and that is because we were able to increase our tax base and reduce our overall tax burden.”