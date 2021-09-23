Something wicked this way comes ...

Halloween can be a time for sunny outings to area pumpkin patches — but it can also mean seeking out terrors after dark.

If you’re up for being scared, check out these Kenosha County attractions:

Dr. Destruction’s "Haunted Forest" — The resident ghoul of Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm, who has been scaring folks in the cornfields and inside haunted buses and other structures for decades, is back with an all-new spooky attraction, which is already scaring visitors this season.

Open 4 to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. Admission is $10. The Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm is located on Highway L (18th Street) just west of Green Bay Road in Somers. www.smithpumpkinfarm.com. Note: The Haunted Manor has its own entrance and is not in the wristband area that requires an additional fee. This haunted attraction is NOT open on Oct. 31.

Haunted House at Kemper Center — The Kemper Center plays host to a new set of creepy creatures each year, from mortuaries to freak shows. The theme this year is “Lies, Fables, Horror Tales” and will feature well-known characters like the boogeyman, Bigfoot and scary Disney characters and more.