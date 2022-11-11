Soups and sweets draw crowd at KAFASI Bowls 'n Bakers Fundraiser

Soup and sweets lovers from across Kenosha County Tuesday packed the Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St., for the Kenosha Area Family and Aging Service’s 18th annual Bowls ‘n Bakers fundraiser.

The event featured 11 different soup vendors, with selections ranging from cream of chicken and rice to loaded beer cheese potato, along with an array of cakes, cookies and brownies.

Proceeds from the event support KAFASI’s charitable programming, such as Meals on Wheels and volunteer transportation.

“This is such a great turnout,” said KAFASI Executive Director Ron Tatum. “What you see here is community ... lots of support from our vendors, lots of support from our community.”

Tatum said he was expecting about $10,000 to be raised from the event, and believed the organization was trending toward that amount based on the turnout.

“People are excited to come together and congregate,” Tatum said. “Following COVID, it’s always nice to see some normalcy and see some of our aging partners and our clients come out and enjoy the festivities.”

Of the vendors in attendance, Wilmot Stage Stop returned with its fan favorite cream of lobster soup.

“(Wilmot Stage Stop attends the event) because I believe in supporting our community and the aging services that KAFASI provides,” said owner Chad Cantwell.

Cantwell said the event is also important to attend and support because it brings people together.

“The older population has been cooped up in their houses for so long, so it’s great to see them out,” Cantwell said.

He said he was thankful to be invited to the event for another year.

“We’ve already won by participating in this event,” Cantwell said when asked if the cream of lobster soup would be this year’s favorite again.

Some soup lovers were Bowls ‘n Bakers regulars, such as Sue Virgili and Adrienne Pfarr, who have attended the event the past three to four times it has been held.

“It’s a good cause to support,” Virgili said. “You also learn about some of the restaurants that are in the county that we don’t normally think of when you go out to eat.”

Tatum said the aging community is facing tough financial decisions due to an increase in the cost of living, and KAFASI has been a resource for people in that group who need assistance.

“Seniors are making difficult decisions on whether to pay for medication or food, and we (KAFASI) answered some of those concerns for them,” Tatum said. “It takes a village, (and) you’re seeing this is the village right here.”