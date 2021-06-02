SPENCER is a 6 to 8 month old blind BLACK DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR kitten from Chicago animal control. Spencer is neutered,... View on PetFinder
WILLIAMS BAY — The Lake Geneva area, particularly Williams Bay, was in the national spotlight on May 25 when the House Hunters Lake Geneva episode aired.
The developer of an $18-million housing development in Kenosha’s Uptown District is proposing a neighborhood grocery store and restaurant.
Chace Holst admitted Thursday that he tried to kill his housemate by cutting his throat with a razor, but because he was found to be incompete…
Eight years ago Sharmain Harris walked out of prison and boarded a bus headed toward Kenosha full of hope for a changed life.
SOMERS — A 36-year-old Silver Lake man is facing a criminal charge after he caused a crash while allegedly driving drunk.
A convicted felon faces a slew of criminal charges after his Saturday arrest in the City of Kenosha led to a discovery of illegal drugs and firearms.
For just a first effort, Kenosha’s Kendall Barriere wasn’t sure what to expect when she was part of a local group that launched a fundraising …
A 50-year-old Chicago woman is facing a pending charge of drunken driving with children in her vehicle following a traffic stop Sunday night o…
A fourth person has been charged in a gunfight that took place on 54th Street earlier this month.
Saying the calculated killing of 15-year-old Kaylie Juga showed he was a “dangerous and damaged human being,” a judge Friday sentenced Martice…
