SPONSORED STORY: One of our own: Remarkable care for a remarkable caregiver

At Froedtert South, saving lives is what we do. It is our job, our calling, our purpose. It is also such an extraordinary privilege, especially when the life we save is one of our own.

Amanda Lomonaco is a certified nursing assistant who has worked at Froedtert South for 25 years. She recently received a Shining Star award for the outstanding care she gives to her patients.

On Thursday, June 30, Amanda was working in the Intermediate Care Unit – or IMCU – at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital when she started to feel ill herself. Dull back pain and a headache, then, suddenly, chest and jaw pain, and heavy perspiration.

“I went into the bathroom to splash some water on my face,” Amanda recalled, “and I looked in the mirror and thought, ‘Wow, I look really bad.’ I was thinking to myself, ‘Am I having a heart attack?’ but I just ignored it. You don’t want to believe it. You say to yourself, ‘No way.’” But back out in the floor, her co-workers were thinking something else: “Yes way.”

“She didn’t look right,” recalled Regina Gattas Weston, a licensed practical nurse. Jessica Capp RN thought, “Amanda had the telltale signs that she was having a heart attack. “I grabbed a wheelchair right away,” Jessica said. Amanda was rushed to the emergency department.

Katie Fraher, also a RN, was the supervisor in the intensive care unit – or ICU – that day. “I have been a co-worker and personal friend of Amanda’s for 20 years,” Katie said. “I knew she needed a familiar face there with her, so I decided I was going to be that person.” Katie rushed to the emergency department. She was just in time.

“The emergency department staff was amazing,” Katie recalled. “They had Amanda in a room, hooked up to an IV, they had drawn blood for tests, and performed an EKG. I stayed with her to help keep her calm,” Katie said.

“Amanda just kept looking at me and I knew something wasn’t right, but I didn’t know exactly what it was. Amanda told me several times that she thought she was going to die, so I kept trying to reassure her that was not going to happen on my watch,” Katie said. “When Amanda said it to me one more time, I knew something was terribly wrong. I looked over at the monitor and saw her heart go into a lethal rhythm, and then ran out of the room to get more help. When I went back into Amanda’s room, she was unresponsive and had no pulse, so I started CPR on her right away.”

It wasn’t long before her friends and co-workers in IMCU learned that Amanda was in trouble. “The process in the hospital is they announce all cardiac arrests – or ‘codes’ as we call them – over the public address system, to gather the people who need to assist in the emergency,” said RN Kristen Kmetz. “When we heard that over the loud speakers, a shudder went through everyone on the floor. We knew it was Amanda.”

“It was scary across the board for everyone who was involved or who knew Amanda, from our floor to the emergency department,” said RN Allison Laurent.

“I was praying, I really was,” recalled Regina Gattas Weston, “but we tried to stay calm and positive. Amanda is a strong woman, but it did scare everybody, it really did.”

Back in the emergency department, doctors and nurses had re-established Amanda’s heartbeat and rushed her to the cath lab, where Anna Silenzi, D.O., a cardiologist, inserted a stent into the blocked coronary artery that caused Amanda’s heart attack. Soon, Amanda was recovering and able to begin seeing the people who had saved her life, including Katie Fraher.

“She looked at me and said my name,” Katie recalled, “and it was like my friend was back. I could see that she was okay.” Amanda was especially glad to see Katie. “All my co-workers are amazing,” Amanda said, “but I have always had a special bond with Katie.”

Then Amanda reminded Katie of a casual conversation that had taken place between the two of them in the past. “Amanda asked me if I remembered that she had told me that she had watched me do CPR on a patient,” Katie said, “and then told me that if she was ever in need, she wanted me to be her nurse because she knew I would save her life,” Katie said. “I’ve performed CPR many times, but never on a loved one or close friend. It made my skin tingle.”

Amanda spent a couple days in ICU and then went home, where she’s resting and spending time with her children and grandchildren. “I’m taking advantage of my second life,” Amanda said. “I am so grateful for the people I work with. Thank you for saving my life. I have a lot to live for.”

Amanda is also making plans. “I am going back to work,” she said. “That is what I do. I believe that taking care of people is what I was made for, and all this gives me a renewed sense of pride in my co-workers, in Froedtert South, and in the work we do.”

Amanda isn’t alone in those feelings. “We all really do work together as a team,” said Jessica Capp, “and when we do that, we’re really strong. I’m proud of everyone who was here that day.”

“I’m proud to be a nurse, and I’m proud to be a part of this unit and this team,” said Allison Laurent. “I’m proud of our system for coming together to be able to save a life that day, the life of someone we all know and who is a part of our family.”

“I want people to know what great nurses this hospital has,” said Regina Gattas Weston. “They acted really quickly to make the call and send Amanda to the emergency department. I’m really proud and lucky to be able to learn from them. And I hope if something happens to me, that I’m here and they’ll take care of me,” Regina said.

“It’s wonderful when I look at my co-workers who came together to take care of Amanda,” said Kristen Kmetz. “She is one of our own, but we would do that for every patient. I have a sense of pride and accomplishment that’s unlike anything else.”

“Proud isn’t a strong enough word to describe how I feel about my colleagues and the other people in the hospital who helped Amanda,” said Katie Fraher. “Our staff on the unit that was working with her did a fabulous job, but I also want to thank from the bottom of my heart the staff in the emergency department, the staff in the cath lab, in the ICU, everywhere. Everyone just came together for one of our own.”