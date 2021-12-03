Sports billboard for Dec. 4

All-county honors
Ally Eckel, Avery Longrie and Ellie Schuler lead girls volleyball pick for 2021. Sports Page, C1
A series of undercover drug purchases earlier this year have led to five felony charges against a 25-year-old Kenosha man, who made an appeara…
We got a lot of things wrong about Anthony Huber.
SOMERS — The victim in Friday's fatal two-car crash on Highway 31 between Highways M and KR was identified Monday morning as Isaac A. Melendez…
This holiday season, you can recreate your favorite “Home Alone” scenes by booking the Illinois house featured in the film for one night only on Airbnb.
A 19-year-old Waukegan, Ill., man who faces 12 criminal counts for causing a crash during a high-speed chase through Kenosha in August, waived…
A series of undercover drug purchases through a confidential informant earlier this year led to five felony charges against a 28-year-old Keno…
The driver of a fleeing car that carried two suspects in an Oct. 16 shooting incident in Kenosha faces 10 felony charges for her role.
A 40-year-old Kenosha man pleaded guilty Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court to a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver heroin.
A felony charge of harboring or aiding a felon has been filed against a 24-year-old Racine man for his involvement in a Nov. 7 shooting in Dow…
A 54-year-old Kenosha woman faces her fifth drunken driving charge after her arrest on Sept. 5.
