HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Sports brief: Tremper wrestlers win duals

The Tremper wrestling team ran the table to a perfect 5-0 record at Saturday's Black Hawk Duals in Grafton.

Finishing behind the Trojans were the Mukwonago varsity reserve, Grafton, Shoreland Lutheran, Sheboygan Falls and Racine Case.

Tremper posted wins over Shoreland (60-21), Sheboygan Falls (48-27), Grafton (49-14), Racine Case (60-15) and Mukwonago's varsity reserve (40-39).

Rory Dutton, who wrestled at 126 and 132 pounds, Jackson Henderson (160), Tyler Hansen (195) and Colin Nitsch (285) all were 5-0 to lead the Trojans. Finishing at 4-1 were Jacob Grogan (113), Connor Crawford (120) and Nathan Johnson (138).

