Sports brief: UWP duo earns GLIAC honor

UW-Parkside men's and women's basketball players Jamir Simpson and Alyssa Nelson on Monday were named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference North Division Players of the Week.

Simpson, a redshirt-freshman, had a career-high 22 points last week against Davenport, to go with seven rebounds and one assist. He followed that with a 20-point effort Saturday against Grand Valley State. Simpson is averaging 13.9 points, 2.44 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Nelson scored 23 points last Thursday, 24 points Saturday and 32 points to finish the weekend Sunday against Lindenwood. She currently leads the Rangers with 21.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

