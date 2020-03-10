Sports briefs for March 11

“Hey guys, just want to thank everyone for your prayers," Calhoun tweeted Monday night. “I just got out of surgery and I’m doing well. Can’t wait to be back hitting homers soon."

Surgeons were prepared to wire Calhoun's jaw shut but instead installed a plate to steady the fracture, which should make for a quicker recovery. Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said Calhoun would be released from the hospital this week, possibly Tuesday, and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, at which time Texas may get a better idea of his timetable for a return.

Verlander sidelined by back injury

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander is expected to miss opening day after he strained a back muscle during a spring training start against the New York Mets.

Verlander said it would “probably take a miracle” for him to pitch in the Astros' opener against the Los Angeles Angels on March 26. But he quickly added: "I don't want to leave miracles off the table.”