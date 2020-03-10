Sports briefs for March 11

Ivy League cancels hoops tournaments
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The Ivy League is canceling its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
The four-team tournaments were scheduled to be played Friday through Sunday at Lavietes Pavilion in Cambridge. The Ivy League says it will award its automatic NCAA Tournament bids to regular-season champions Princeton women and Yale men.
The league also announced that it will limit spectators at all other sporting events for the rest of the spring season.
Kershaw to start his 9th opening day
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Clayton Kershaw will start the Los Angeles Dodgers' opener against the visiting San Francisco Giants on March 26.
Manager Dave Roberts announced the decision on Monday.
Kershaw will extend his franchise record for opening day starts to nine. His streak of consecutive opening day starts was stopped last year when he began the season on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation and was replaced by Hyun-Jin Ryu.
Kershaw is 5-1 with a 1.05 ERA on opening day.
Calhoun has surgery for broken jaw
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun had surgery to repair his broken jaw Monday, a day after being hit in the face by a fastball.
“Hey guys, just want to thank everyone for your prayers," Calhoun tweeted Monday night. “I just got out of surgery and I’m doing well. Can’t wait to be back hitting homers soon."
Surgeons were prepared to wire Calhoun's jaw shut but instead installed a plate to steady the fracture, which should make for a quicker recovery. Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said Calhoun would be released from the hospital this week, possibly Tuesday, and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, at which time Texas may get a better idea of his timetable for a return.
Verlander sidelined by back injury
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander is expected to miss opening day after he strained a back muscle during a spring training start against the New York Mets.
Verlander said it would “probably take a miracle” for him to pitch in the Astros' opener against the Los Angeles Angels on March 26. But he quickly added: "I don't want to leave miracles off the table.”
The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner was hurt on his second-to-last pitch in Sunday's exhibition game against the Mets. He had an MRI on Monday and was diagnosed with a strained latissimus dorsi muscle. There is no timetable for his return.
“Talking with doctors and looking at the scans, it's definitely not worst-case scenario,” Verlander said, “Best-case scenario would be nothing. It's just probably somewhere in the middle of that.”