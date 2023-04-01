MONDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) - Racine Horlick at Tremper doubleheader, 2 p.m. and 4:30. Racine Park at Indian Trail. Burlington at Wilmot. Shoreland Lutheran vs. St. Joseph, Carthage College. Christian Life at Williams Bay Faith Christian.

Girls soccer - Shoreland Lutheran at Wisconsin Lutheran, 6 p.m. Racine St. Catherine's at Indian Trail, 6:30 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) - Central at Burlington. Wilmot vs. Johnsburg, Ill., Badger High School. Shoreland Lutheran vs. St. Francis, Sheridan Park. St. Joseph vs. Racine Lutheran, Island Park, Racine.

TUESDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m.) - Bradford at Oak Creek. Indian Trail at Racine Park. Central at Delavan-Darien. Shoreland Lutheran vs. St. Joseph, Wisconsin Lutheran College. Christian Life at University School.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) - Bradford vs. Racine Horlick, Bullen Middle School. Franklin at Tremper, Anderson Park Field 2. Indian Trail at Oak Creek. St. Joseph at Shoreland Lutheran.

Boys tennis - Racine Case at Wilmot, 4 p.m. St. Joseph at Bradford, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer (6:30 p.m.) - Bradford at Oak Creek. Racine Horlick at Tremper. Indian Trail at Racine Park. Wilmot at Central.

Girls lacrosse - Muskego at Indian Trail, 7 p.m.

Track and field - Shoreland Lutheran at Kettle Moraine Lutheran Invite, 3:30 p.m.