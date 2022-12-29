Sports Calendar, Dec. 30

FRIDAY
Wrestling - Indian Trail, Wilmot, Christian Life at UW-Oshkosh tournament (52 teams), 9 a.m. Central vs. Milwaukee Thomas More, David S. Palmer Arena, Danville, Ill., 10 a.m.
Boys basketball (games at Carthage College, Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic) - Wilmot vs. Tremper, 6 p.m. (Tom Reigel Lifetime Achievement Award dedication). Racine Case vs. Central, 7:45 p.m.
Girls basketball (games at UW-Parkside, Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic) - Wilmot vs. Racine Case, 3 p.m. Indian Trail vs. Racine Lutheran, 4:30 p.m. Racine Prairie vs. Bradford, 6 p.m.