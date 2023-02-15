THURSDAY

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) - Christian Life at Brookfield Academy, 6 p.m. Oak Creek at Tremper, 6 p.m. Bradford at Franklin. Indian Trail at Racine Case. Central at Lake Geneva Badger. Wilmot at Waterford. Shoreland Lutheran at Milwaukee Thomas More. Racine Prairie at St. Joseph.

Gymnastics - Kenosha Combined at Arrowhead Invite, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) - Christian Life at Williams Bay Faith Christian, 6 p.m. Bradford at Milwaukee Destiny, 6 p.m. Indian Trail at Franklin. Central at Delavan-Darien. Elkhorn at Wilmot. Thomas More at Shoreland Lutheran. St. Joseph at Racine Prairie. Reuther at Maranatha Baptist Academy.

Hockey - Arrowhead at Kenosha Thunder, WIAA Regional, Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, 8:40 p.m.

Gymnastics - Wilmot at Southern Lakes Conference meet, Waterford Union High School, 5:30 p.m.

Girls basketball - Living Word Lutheran at Christian Life, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Wrestling (10 a.m.) - Bradford, Indian Trail, Tremper, Wilmot, Central at WIAA Division 1 Sectional, Burlington High School. Shoreland Lutheran at Sectionals, Evansville High School. St. Joseph, Christian Life at Dodgeland Sectional.

Swimming - Tremper at WIAA D1 State meet, Waukesha South High School, 9:30 a.m.

Boys basketball - Lake Country Lutheran at Christian Life, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Boys basketball - Kingdom Prep Lutheran at St. Joseph, 7 p.m. University Lake School at Christian Life, 7:15 p.m. Reuther at St. Francis, 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY

Girls basketball (7 p.m.) - WIAA D2 Regional, Waukesha North at Central. Fort Atkinson at Wilmot, D2 Regional.