FRIDAY
Girls basketball (WIAA Playoffs, 7 p.m.) - Division 1: (13) Racine Case at (4) Bradford. (9) Tremper at (8) Muskego. (11) Indian Trail at (6) Milwaukee Pulaski. Division 2: (6) Central at (3) Elkhorn. Division 3: (9) Shoreland Lutheran at (1) Milwaukee St. Augustine Prep. Division 4: (7) St. Joseph at (2) Living Word Lutheran. Division 5: (5) Christian Life at (4) Cedar Grove-Belgium.
Wrestling - please visit wiaawi.org for matchups, first-round matches began at 3 p.m. Thursday, results were too late for Kenosha News deadline