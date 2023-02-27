HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by the Kenosha News. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
TUESDAY
Boys basketball — WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS (7 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Bradford at Tremper. DIVISION 2 — Wilmot at Waterford. DIVISION 3 — St. Francis at Shoreland Lutheran.
WEDNESDAY
No events scheduled.
THURSDAY
Girls basketball — WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS (7 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Bradford vs. Kettle Moraine, Waukesha South H.S.
FRIDAY
Boys basketball — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS (7 p.m.): DIVISION 1: Milwaukee Pulaski at Indian Trail. DIVISION 4: Living Word Lutheran-Milwaukee Lifelong Learning winner at St. Joseph; Milwaukee Juneau-Destiny winner at Christian Life.